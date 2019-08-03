|
|
Harold Wayne Rexroat, Jr.
- - Harold Wayne Rexroat, Jr. son of Harold Wayne Rexroat, Sr. and Olive Faye (Kruithoff) Rexroat was born October 3, 1944 in Sioux City, Iowa and passed from this life Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center at 74 years of age.
Wayne received his education at Warren-Harding and graduated form North High School in Des Moines. Harold served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War attaining the rank of Airman Second Class.
He was united in marriage to Linda Faye Hair in 1971 at Des Moines, Iowa gaining his step son, Coy Ungemach and one daughter, Julie blessing this union.
Soon after leaving the Air Force, Wayne began his career working as a mailer for the Des Moines Register & Tribune and continued there until his death. He was a loyal member of Teamsters Union Local #120, NRA and the Buckskinners Association. Wayne had a broad spectrum of knowledge which ranged from politics to history. He was very involved in local caucuses and demonstrating for issues in which he believed.
He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing and was an avid outdoorsman who loved living from the land. Wayne had never met a stranger and he really enjoyed playing the penny slots and visiting with people at Lakeside Casino.
Those relatives who preceded Wayne in death were his parents; Harold Wayne Rexroat, Sr. and Olive Faye Rexroat and a stillborn baby brother.
Harold leaves to cherish his memory; daughter, Julie Sanders of Weldon, IA; step-son, Coy Ungemach of McKinney, TX; grandchildren, Amanda (Addam) Morrow of Indianola, IA, Kevin Ungemach of McKinney, TX; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Sophie and Kash; brothers, Rick (Connie) Rexroat of Norwalk, IA, Raymond (Linda) Rexroat of Grimes, IA, nieces, Breanna Rexroat of Cumming, IA, Jennifer (Stephen) Lavin of Chicago, IL, Holly Rexroat of Des Moines, IA; nephew, Sean Rexroat of Des Moines, IA; uncle, Charles (Marilyn) Rexroat of Sycamore, IL; as well as other relatives and many friends.
Committal Services will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, Iowa, Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Kale Funeral Home, Osceola, Iowa
Interment will be at Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Memorial contributions may be directed to his family for a fitting tribute to be decided at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019