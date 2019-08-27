Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Edeker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold William Edeker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold William Edeker Obituary
Harold William Edeker

Grimes - Harold Edeker passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Kennybrook Village in Grimes, Iowa at the age of 90.

Services will be held on Wednesday August 28, at New Hope Assembly of God Church, 4425 70th Street in Urbandale, Iowa 50322 with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. A private family graveside service will follow.

Harold is survived by his wife of 69 years, Amy (Habermann) Edeker; children, Carleen (John) Sipes, Darwin (Debbie) Edeker, Allan (Lori) Edeker, Wanda (Terry) Ventling, Randy (Dawn) Edeker and Kristi (Eric) Jackson; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Harold's honor to Missions at New Hope Assembly of God at www.newhopeassembly.org. Full obituary and condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now