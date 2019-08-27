|
|
Harold William Edeker
Grimes - Harold Edeker passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Kennybrook Village in Grimes, Iowa at the age of 90.
Services will be held on Wednesday August 28, at New Hope Assembly of God Church, 4425 70th Street in Urbandale, Iowa 50322 with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. A private family graveside service will follow.
Harold is survived by his wife of 69 years, Amy (Habermann) Edeker; children, Carleen (John) Sipes, Darwin (Debbie) Edeker, Allan (Lori) Edeker, Wanda (Terry) Ventling, Randy (Dawn) Edeker and Kristi (Eric) Jackson; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Harold's honor to Missions at New Hope Assembly of God at www.newhopeassembly.org. Full obituary and condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 27, 2019