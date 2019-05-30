Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
West Des Moines - Harriet Ann Henderson, 83, passed away from cancer on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

Harriet was born on March 22, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska to Harry and May Christensen. She married Francis Leroy (Frank) Henderson on December 18, 1954. Together they had two children, Debbie and Donald.

Harriet was a dedicated employee of Dahl's Inc. for 43 years, retiring in 2009. She always enjoyed working with her fellow employees and loved getting to know the many loyal customers.

She is survived by her husband, Francis (Frank); daughter, Debbie Henderson of West Des Moines; three granddaughters, Alicia (Jason) Karwal of Adel, Amie (Jeremy) Hill of Carlisle and Andrea (Daniel) Semple of Indianola; and was a proud great grandmother to seven great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Sophia Karwal, Alexis and Tristan Hill, and Jayda, Clara, and Elena Semple, whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Donald.

Harriet was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She never knew a stranger and loved playing cards and traveling. She will be dearly missed by many but would want us to remember the joyful time we had while she was with us.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 am at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel, 801 - 19th Street, West Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 10 am until service time. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Furry Friends Refuge, 1211 Grand Ave., West Des Moines, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 30 to May 31, 2019
