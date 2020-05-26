|
|
Harriet Elaine Ewers
Des Moines - Harriet Elaine Ewers never met a stranger which is one of abundant reasons why so many folks near and far will be grieving her passing and celebrating her life. Born to Ruby and Everett Dicks on October 15, 1929, she was raised in Albia, Iowa along with her younger sister, Velda, happily surrounded by extended family and friends. Harriet was a remarkably smart, capable, talented, and out-going young woman who graduated as class valedictorian and was awarded a prized position as an administrative secretary at Drake University. She married her beloved Alan Ewers in 1948 with children Marc, Cindy, and Tom following in quick succession. Harriet also worked at Carlisle Elementary School and many years as an administrative secretary at the Catholic Council for Social Concern in Des Moines. A highlight of those early times was 1960, an unforgettable year living in Stuttgart, Germany and touring most of Europe while Alan taught at the military high school. Upon retirement, Harriet and Alan moved to their dream home on Table Rock Lake in Missouri which also happily served as a jumping-off point for their many travels abroad and around the country. In 2010, they returned to Iowa to live near family in Indianola, Iowa where their travels continued with great enthusiasm. They liked nothing better than to hit the road with many a stop for great food, casinos, and points of interest. After Alan passed in 2016, Harriet bravely rallied to create a wonderful life for herself, and spent this past year in her lovely retirement apartment at 3801 Grand Avenue. Harriet's illness was brief these past seven weeks, and while she was determined to recover, it was not to be. Her last three weeks were at Marc and Colleen's home with frequent family video-chats, and her leave-taking on May 24th was one of comfort and peace.
Harriet is survived by her sister Velda (Frank), her children Marc (Colleen), Cindy (Christine), and Tom (Tammy), her beloved grandchildren Jenny, Ryan (Rhoda), Michelle (Bill), Amber (Mo), and Ben, her wonderful great-grandchildren Audrey and Willa, nephews Curt, Craig, Mike, Shane, (Fricky), so many loving in-law Ewers relatives, and all her cherished friends. Given the pandemic, a visitation will not be held, but condolences and memories may be left at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com. Memorials may be given in Harriet's honor to . Later this summer, there will be a memorial gathering at Oakview Cemetery in Albia, Iowa. We know you will join the family in spirit in remembering and celebrating Harriet's kindness, generosity, sense of humor, resilience, and zest for life.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 26 to May 31, 2020