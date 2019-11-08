Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
1926 - 2019
Des Moines - Harriet Darlene Henry, age 93, passed away November 8th, 2019 at Wesley Acres. Harriet was born January 8, 1926, in Boxholm, Iowa. She married Rev. Charles Henry and together they raised three children and cared for three foster children. She was preceded in death by husband Charles. Harriet is survived by her children Becky (Bob), Yvonne and Phil and foster children Cindy (John), LuAnn (Terry), and Roger and many grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions will be given to Agape Pregnancy Center. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
