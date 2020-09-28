Harriet Knudsen Nielsen



Des Moines - Harriet Jane Knudsen was born in Exira, Iowa on Oct 10, 1931 to Ted & Harriet Pearl (Kness) Knudsen. She passed away Sept 10th at Azria Health Park Place in Des Moines. Her ancestors were early settlers of Audubon County IA, survivors of the Civil War & Patriots of the American Revolution. She graduated from Exira High School in 1950. Harriet married Paul Nielsen on June 5, 1955 & they had 2 Children. She attended Luther Memorial Church for 68 years & was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 374. Harriet is preceded in death by her parents & 3 sisters: Norma Rasmussen, Rosalyn Fallgatter & Linda Knudsen. She is survived by her 2 children: John & Cynthia; 8 grandchildren: Sara, Ashley, Vanessa, Justin, David, Lynsi, Dylan, and Ciera; 22 great grandchildren; & numerous nieces & nephews. The family will host a Celebration of Life on Oct 10 at 1:00p.m. at Grandview Lutheran Church 2930 E 13th St. Harriet was inurned at the family plot at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Brayton, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Luther Memorial Church.









