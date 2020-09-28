1/1
Harriet Knudsen Nielsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet Knudsen Nielsen

Des Moines - Harriet Jane Knudsen was born in Exira, Iowa on Oct 10, 1931 to Ted & Harriet Pearl (Kness) Knudsen. She passed away Sept 10th at Azria Health Park Place in Des Moines. Her ancestors were early settlers of Audubon County IA, survivors of the Civil War & Patriots of the American Revolution. She graduated from Exira High School in 1950. Harriet married Paul Nielsen on June 5, 1955 & they had 2 Children. She attended Luther Memorial Church for 68 years & was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 374. Harriet is preceded in death by her parents & 3 sisters: Norma Rasmussen, Rosalyn Fallgatter & Linda Knudsen. She is survived by her 2 children: John & Cynthia; 8 grandchildren: Sara, Ashley, Vanessa, Justin, David, Lynsi, Dylan, and Ciera; 22 great grandchildren; & numerous nieces & nephews. The family will host a Celebration of Life on Oct 10 at 1:00p.m. at Grandview Lutheran Church 2930 E 13th St. Harriet was inurned at the family plot at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Brayton, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Luther Memorial Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved