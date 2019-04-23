|
Harriet Stewart
Des Moines - Harriet Stewart, 100, daughter of Albert and Isa Lindee, passed away on April 19, 2019. Services will be held at Highland Park Christian Church, 4260 NW 6th Dr, Des Moines, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines.
Harriet lived in Des Moines most of her life where she attended Roosevelt High and Drake University. She was a long time member of Highland Park Christian Church where she played the piano and organ for many years. She was also a member of PEO and Stewardess Club.
Harriet is survived by her daughters, Susan Schmitz (Keith) of Elmhurst, IL, Diane Stewart (Don Thompson) of Long Beach, CA and Betty Oestenstad (Larry) of Minnetonka, MN; grandchildren, Alison and Amy Schmitz and Jason and Trevor Oestenstad, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Fred; her parents; and 3 sisters, Juanita Wadsworth (Lincoln), Alice Seeley (Clyde), and Jane Smith (Paul).
Memorials can be made to Highland Park Christian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019