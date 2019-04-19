|
|
Harriett E. Sloan
Carbondale - Harriett Sloan was promoted to glory April 16, 2019 surrounded by loads of love and respect from her family in Carbondale, Iowa. This reflects her selfless love she bestowed on several generations that found comfort in her hospitality.
Harriett was born June 28, 1929 to Will and Neota Gustafson at home, and lived nearly her entire life within a two-mile radius from that old country road.
Harriett graduated from East High School in Des Moines, Iowa. She married the love of her life, who she grew up across the road from, and enjoyed 57 ½ years of marriage before her "other half" went on to meet their Savior. She smiled her sweet smile each time he referred to her as the "better half" or the "Queen of his heart".
Her love for the Lord was her badge of honor and she devoted her life to service. She cared for anyone in need, expecting nothing in return. Earthly concerns were not her focus, rather that of eternity. Her happiest moments were taking car loads of kids to church. She was glad to serve in any role within the church that needed a willing heart, strong back or loving hands.
Harriett is survived by her son, three daughters, two sisters and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Carmen (Mike) McConnell of Texas, Nita (Ron) White of Pleasant Hill, Howie Sloan of Des Moines, and Janet Mienke (Kevin) of North Carolina. Sisters; Pat Howard of Pleasant Hill, Iowa and Mavis Pigford of Warsaw, North Carolina. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren that all have precious memories of time spent at grandma's house.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Howard Sloan, daughter Becky Staggs, grandson Nicholas White, sisters Willota Wittowski, Lenore VanGorp, brothers Ellsworth Gustafson and Eugene Gustafson.
Visitation will be April 22nd, at 10:00 am with funeral service at 11:00 am at Pleasant Hill Free Church 4555 Parkridge Ave Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Burial will follow at Rising Sun Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019