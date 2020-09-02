Harris Fowler CoggeshallWest Des Moines -Harris F. Coggeshall Past away in his home in West Des Moines on August 29, 2020. He was born to parents Harris and Harriet Coggeshall in Des Moines on July 26, 1940. He went to Roosevelt High School graduating in 1958. He then went onto Simpson College, became a member of the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilion graduating in 1963 with a business degree.He married his high school sweetheart Susan Mooney in 1964. They were married 46 years until Susan's passing in 2010 they had 2 sons. Harris lived a full life. He spent 2 years in the Navy and was a proud Veteran. He became an insurance agent and worked many years between Allied and Willis & Moore. His next adventure becoming a realtor for Iowa Realty until his retirement.In retirement Harris volunteered his time as a Mock Trial Coach and a mediator for Polk County and the better business bureau. He loved the law and how it worked along with history. He also loved his Oakland raiders and Iowa hawkeyes.He had many interests including travel, woodworking, tennis biking and being a baseball umpire."Coggie" loved spending time with his friends and family especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed building things for them. Like their toy chests and making wooden animals. He also loved making things for the neighborhood kids.Harris was preceded in death by his parents Harris and Harriet Coggeshall and his wife Susan.Harris is survived by his sons Richard Harris Coggeshall(Tina) Christopher Harris Coggeshall(Candice) His sister Cynde Coggeshall- Fanter(Bill) Grandchildren Shannon, Kristin, Jordan and Katie. Great Granddaughter Blakely and his very special friend Nadyne Porter. There will be a Private Service for the family on September 19 and Dunn's funeral home.We will have a celebration of life Sunday September 27th from 1-5 pm at Jester Park (Granger, Iowa) Shelter #2 all are welcome.In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to the VA hospital. Please make checks out to VACIHCS.