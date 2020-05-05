|
Harrison "Harry" Solliday
West Des Moines - Harrison "Harry" Jones Solliday, 85, passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on May 4, 2020 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, after a brief and courageous battle fought against Covid-19. There was a private family burial at Resthaven Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Harry was born in Oklahoma City, OK on August 6, 1934. He was the son of Rev. Horace Nicols Solliday and Margaret Icylon (Spurgeon) Solliday. He graduated from high school from Mill Hall, PA in 1952. Harry graduated from St. Louis College of Mortuary Science in 1955 and received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Iowa in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963 and was employed by Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company for 34 years, retiring in 1997.
Harry met his wife-to-be, Dorothy Anne Donahue in Seattle, WA while he was in the Navy and Dorothy was attending nursing school. They were married on August 12, 1961, and celebrated 56 years of marriage.
In retirement, he volunteered at Hope Ministries, Door of Faith, Iowa Special Olympics, and at Ashworth Road Baptist Church, of which he was a member. Harry also devoted time witnessing for Christ in correctional facilities.
Harry enjoyed spending time with his family at their lake home located at Sun Valley Lake. Countless weekend hours were spent with Harry providing boat rides or teaching friends how to water ski. He enjoyed gardening and spending time in his yard. Harry was a craftsman and enjoyed working in his wood shop where he would make book shelves, benches, and special items.
He is survived by his; daughter, Melinda (Scott) Louscher and their four sons, Landon, Carson, Jackson and Kaedon of Paullina, IA; son, Andrew of Des Moines; sister, Mary Margaret Schaffner of Rock Port, MO and six nephews. Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dotty"; parents, Horace and Margaret; brothers, Horace and David; and sister, Letha Lu Solliday.
Memorials may be directed to Hope Ministries or Des Moines Area Religious Council (food pantry network) c/o Ashworth Road Baptist Church, 5300 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines, Iowa, 50266.
