Harry Dop
Pleasantville - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Fairview Christian Church at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Lynda Carlson officiating. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Lincoln Cemetery, Knoxville, Iowa. The family will greet friends and family from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Mason Funeral Home in Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Christian Church, P.O. Box 247, Pleasantville, Iowa 50225 or to the American Legion Post 0108, P.O. Box 40, Pleasantville, Iowa 50225. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Harry is survived by his wife Marjorie of Pleasantville, son Randy (Becky) Dop of Bloomington, Minnesota, daughters Nancy Dop of Clive, Iowa, and Carol (Rod) Beier of Pleasantville; grandchildren Drew (Ashley) Parker, Jeremy Dop, Logan Dop, Josie Beier, and Adam (Mady) Beier; great grandchildren Riley, Jaxson, and Ryder; sister Dorothy (Bob) Handel of Lodi, California, brother Roy (Beverly) Dop of Eagan, Minnesota, and Irma (Wendell) Williams of Knoxville, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Also surviving are special friend Denise Clark and "best buddy" Jill Johnson.
