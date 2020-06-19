Harry ElderWest Des Moines - Harry Elder passed from this earth June 17, 2020, at Fountain West Nursing Home. He was born Dec. 31, 1924, in Gilman City, Mo., to Johnie and Anna Elder.Harry entered the Army in 1943 and was honorably discharged in 1944. He earned his education degree from Northwest Missouri State Teacher's College in 1949. He continued his studies at Peabody College at Vanderbilt, University of Wyoming, and Drake University, where he earned his master's degree.Harry married Hazel Maxine Reynolds on Aug. 28, 1951, in Purdin, Mo. They lived in Des Moines for most of their 67 years together. Focused on family, they never missed school, church or sporting events in which their children and grandchildren participated.Harry served as a classroom teacher, vice principal and principal. He was part of Des Moines Public Schools from 1954 to 1988, when he retired. He then pursued his lifelong passion for music, forming Hawkeye Travelers, a band that played at community events. While band members changed over the years, Harry was the leader and vocalist for its long duration.Harry leaves behind his children, John Elder and Sherry (Bob) Dickelman; grandsons, Austin Elder and Andrew Dickelman; sister, Eva (Jerry) Henderson and brother, Charles (Faye) Elder. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister, Avis Marshall.A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Suncrest Home Health and Hospice, Des Moines, whose staff cared for Harry at life's end.