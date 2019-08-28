|
Harry F. Reed
Waukee - Harry F. Reed, 93, World War II Veteran, Storekeeper Third Class, United States Navy, a member of the Greatest Generation passed peacefully from this life to his eternal home Monday, August 26, 2019 at his residence in Waukee, Iowa following a period of declining health while recovering from the surgical repair of a broken hip.
Harry was born in Truro, Iowa on June 21, 1926, the second twin of John Fred and Honor Amanda Creger Reed. He received his education at the Truro School graduating in 1944. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy in May 1946 he was introduced to Virginia Hoeness of Winterset. They were united in marriage in Winterset, IA on February 2, 1947. This marriage was blessed with four children: Larry Franklin (Cathy) of Charlotte, NC, Dan Mark of Dallas, TX, Randall Charles (Karen) of Kansas City, MO and Sharolyn Sue (Rich) of Dallas, TX.
Harry became involved with his father's business, J F Reed Produce and Feed in Truro. In 1955 he relocated his family to Winterset and opened Reed Feed and Soil Service at 121 West Court. In addition to Purina Feed sales, he was among the first in Iowa to sell anhydrous ammonia fertilizer. As the business grew it was moved to the north edge of Winterset where with his brothers, Herbert and Fred, they formed Reed Brothers, Inc.
Harry opened Winterset Implement in 1965 selling the full line of John Deere farm equipment and he opened Reed Motors in 1968 selling the entire line of General Motors vehicles. In 1978, he purchased Tate Cadillac-Olds-Honda in Waterloo which he operated successfully as Reed Cadillac-Olds and Reed Honda until it's sale in 1998 followed by his retirement living in Waukee, Iowa and Scottsdale, AZ.
Harry was raised as a Mason in the Ivy Lodge in Truro and later transferred to the Evening Star Lodge in Winterset. He became a member of the consistory when he was raised to the 32nd Degree. He then became a member of the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine Temple in Des Moines and the R.O.J. #46. In Waterloo he enjoyed his membership in the Mobile Nobles and was a long time member of the Waterloo Rotary Club, becoming a Paul Harris Fellow.
In addition to his four children, Harry leaves to cherish his memory 8 grandsons, Nathan and Aaron Reed of Charlotte, NC, Joel Reed of Corona, CA, Joseph Reed of Dallas, TX, Trevin and Tyler Reed of Kansas City, MO, Reed and Kevin Parker of Dallas, TX, Keaton Parker of Denver, CO and Chase Parker of Nashville, TN and 3 granddaughters Anne Cartrette of Thomasville, NC, Rachael Glenn of Trinidad, CA, and Mary Reed of Des Moines, IA.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Young Cemetery near Truro, Iowa. Condolences may be left for the family and directions to the cemetery are available at www.kalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 28, 2019