Harry Howard Hagedorn, age 88, born November 1, 1931, to Hans James Hagedorn and Christine Katherine (nee Johnson) Hagedorn, in Boone, Iowa, passed away in Joplin, Missouri on May 2, 2020, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; brother, Homer James Hagedorn, brother, Frederick Bassett Hagedorn and sister, Dorothy Marie Hagedorn Knickel. Harry is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Rosemary June Charlotte (nee Carlson) Hagedorn of Joplin, Missouri; son, Mark Alan (Deann) Hagedorn of Chetek, Wisconsin; daughter, Kristin Jo Cudahy (Terry) of Carmel, Indiana; daughter, Saundra Sue Hinsley (Bobby) of Sherman, Texas; David Kirk Hagedorn (Teresa) of Joplin, Missouri; and Ruth Ann Lowery (Bill Greenwood) of Hayden, Idaho. Harry is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Shortly after his birth, he moved with his family to a farm outside of Jefferson, Iowa. He was raised on the farm, attended Jefferson Community Schools and was valedictorian of his graduating class of 1949. He attended Iowa State University, graduated as a mathematics major, and was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy in 1953. He and Rosemary were married on June 14, 1953 and moved to California where Harry was based first in Alameda and then in San Diego. Following his years of service, he and Rosemary moved back to Jefferson in 1955 to farm the Hagedorn land and to start a long and successful career as a beloved teacher and wrestling coach in Jamaica, Iowa and in the Jefferson Community Schools. Along with teaching and farming, he also supported his family by running a successful Holstein dairy operation and summer custom hay baling business.
After retiring from teaching, he and Rosemary moved to the Joplin/Carthage, Missouri area and resided there until his passing.
Harry was a man of many talents and enjoyed gardening, tennis, bridge, games of all sorts, classical music, wood working and traveling to visit his ever - expanding family across the country.
He was also very honored and humbled to be inducted into the Jefferson Community Schools (now Greene County Schools) Hall of Fame for his years of dedicated service in the class room and to the greater community.
Most of all, Harry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He took great pride in knowing he had raised a successful and thriving family. Harry was a role model of honesty and integrity and will always be remembered with great love and affection.
Due to the COVID - 19 pandemic, inurnment and graveside services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary, Joplin, Missouri.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 8, 2020