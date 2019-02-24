Services
Steen Funeral Homes Inc
525 Maple St
Fontanelle, IA 50846
(641) 745-2331
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Steen Funeral Home
Greenfield, IA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Fontanelle United Methodist Church
Fontanelle, IA
Fontanelle - Funeral services for Harvey Wallace, 86, will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Fontanelle United Methodist Church in Fontanelle, Iowa. Open visitation will be held at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield on Monday, February 25th, from 3:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. He is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Stefani and husband Jeff of Brooklyn Park, MN and Cristy Skram and husband Jeff of Des Moines; two grandchildren, Caitlyn Stefani and Dominic Stefani. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
