Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home - Nevada
1418 Fawcett Parkway
Nevada, IA 50201
(515) 382-2661
Hayzee Lynn Cartmill


2019 - 2020
Hayzee Lynn Cartmill Obituary
Hayzee Lynn Cartmill

Nevada - Hayzee Lynn Cartmill, 4 months old, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 7 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, also at the funeral home with Pastor David Burling officiating.

Hayzee was born September 5, 2019, in Des Moines the daughter of Justin and Brittany (Sheeler) Cartmill. Though only on this earth for a short time, Hayzee made a big impact on everyone she met. She loved her brothers and sisters and had an infectious laugh and smile. Hayzee especially loved to cuddle and be rocked to sleep.

Hayzee is survived by her parents, Justin and Brittany Cartmill; her siblings: Jayceon, CoCo-Avon, Haydynn, Johnee Cartmill and Alijah Cartmill; her paternal grandparents: Tia Cartmill, Stefan Crider and Julia "Mama" Murphy; her maternal grandparents: Susan Sheeler, Catherine James, Irene Sheeler and Gloria "Muffin" Christie along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Andy Cartmill, Vernon Murphy and Janie Green; her maternal grandparents: John Sheeler, Jack Christie, John B. Sheeler and Edwin James and an aunt, Amy Lynn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in memory of Hayzee.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
