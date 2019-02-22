Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Bridge Church
10025 NW 62nd Ave.
Johnston, IA
Hazel "Maxine" Elder

Urbandale - Hazel "Maxine" Elder passed from this earth on February 20, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Maxine was born July 22, 1929, in Mt. Moriah, Missouri, to Charlie and Mary (Brenton) Reynolds.

Maxine married the love of her life, Harry DeWayne Elder, on August 28, 1951, and they began their married life, living in the Des Moines area for most of their 67 years together. There was never a more devoted wife or mother. The sun rose and set with her family. When her children and then grandchildren had activities, you had but to find them to find Maxine.

Later in their marriage, Harry formed a band, and Maxine accompanied him as his "Hawkeye Travelers" performed at community centers and events around the area where they made many friends.

Maxine leaves behind her husband, Harry DeWayne Elder; children, John Elder and Sherry (Bob) Dickelman; grandsons, Austin Elder and Andrew Dickelman; and sister-in-law, Eva (Jerry) Henderson and brother-in-law, Charles (Faye) Elder. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Ernest and Paul Reynolds.

A celebration of life will be from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at The Bridge Church, 10025 NW 62nd Ave., Johnston, IA 50131.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 22, 2019
