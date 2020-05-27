Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Graveside service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Honey Creek Cemetery
New Providence, IA
View Map
Resources
Hazel Hadley Obituary
HAZEL HADLEY

Indianola - Public graveside services for Hazel Fleda Hadley, 92, who passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 30 at the Honey Creek Cemetery, New Providence, IA. You may also join the family and friends on our Website Live Stream located on her obituary page of our website.

Family was very important to her. She loved daughter, Shelia (Jerry Keisel) and grandson, Brett (Heidi) and children, London, Leighton and Edyn; grandson, Jeffery; his daughter, Becky (Gary Septer) and granddaughter, Danielle (Lee Gudith) and children, Jacob and Brooklyn and his granddaughter, Melissa (Luke Bishop) and daughters, Chloe and Esti; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; her two sons, Roddy and Daniel; her parents, Paul and Fleda Hadley; sister, Edna Smith; brother, Merlin Hadley; grandson, Todd Keisel.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Fund at The Village or Indianola Friends Church. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020
