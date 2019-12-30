|
|
Hazel Henryson
Ames - Hazel Henryson, age 94, passed away at Bickford Cottage in Ames, Iowa on Friday December 27th, 2019.
The family will receive friends 10-11:00 a.m. Thursday January 2nd, 2020 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 1517 Northwestern Ave. Ames, Iowa with a 11:00 am Celebration of Life memorial service at Bethesda Lutheran Church. Burial will be at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in rural Ellsworth, Iowa
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019