Services
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethesda Lutheran Church
1517 Northwestern Ave.
Ames, IA
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethesda Lutheran Church
1517 Northwestern Ave.
Ames, IA
Hazel Henryson

Hazel Henryson Obituary
Hazel Henryson

Ames - Hazel Henryson, age 94, passed away at Bickford Cottage in Ames, Iowa on Friday December 27th, 2019.

The family will receive friends 10-11:00 a.m. Thursday January 2nd, 2020 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 1517 Northwestern Ave. Ames, Iowa with a 11:00 am Celebration of Life memorial service at Bethesda Lutheran Church. Burial will be at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in rural Ellsworth, Iowa

Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
