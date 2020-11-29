Hazel May Seiberling
Des Moines - Hazel May (Riddle) Seiberling passed away on November 27, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, at the age of 89. Services will be held at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens cemetery following the service.
Hazel was born in Des Moines on May 26, 1931, to Charles and Jennie (Cogley) Riddle. In 1948, she met the love of her life, Carl Seiberling, and they were married June 12, 1949. They were blessed with five children.
She is survived by her children, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, and 2 sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, 3 brothers and 6 sisters.
The family welcomes donations to Special Olympics
Iowa as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.
Please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
to view full obituary along with a livestream link for the service.