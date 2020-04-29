|
Hazel Ventling
Johnston - Hazel Ventling was born in Decatur City, Iowa, on June 5, 1908, to parents William and Esther (Orfield) Bronson. She passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020, at the age of 111.
Hazel retired from the retail industry in 1982 and she enjoyed residing in Florida for 30 years.
Hazel is survived by her daughter, Sharon Goben; 3 granddaughters, Sondra (Chuck) McKeever, Peggy (Harvey) Helm, and Pamela Crawford; grandson, Ty (Nicole) Forkner; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous great great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; daughter, Mary Lou Forkner; grandchildren, Stacey, Richard, Jonda, and Bobby; and her sons-in-law, Bob Forkner and Al Goben.
The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines, with a private graveside service at Davis City Cemetery in Davis City, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Hazel.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020