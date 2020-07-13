HAZEL WICKETT
Indianola - It is with great sadness that the family of Hazel Joy (Spence) Wickett, 82, of Indianola, IA, announces her passing. Hazel passed away peacefully at home, Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and good friend of many. The family is deeply saddened by this great loss, but know her sufferings have ended after a brave battle with cancer. They are confident that she is in a better place now and have learned that when a loved one passes away, they are remembered for all the joy and memories they brought to our lives. Many memories of Hazel will be cherished forever. May she rest in peace.
Hazel Joy was born on December 18, 1937 to Bert Wilson Spence and Mildred Joanna (Baird) Spence at their rural home in Indianola, Warren County, IA. She had four brothers; two older and two younger.
Hazel's family moved to New Virginia, IA, where she attended New Virginia School until her senior year. In 1955, her family moved back to Indianola where she graduated from Indianola High School in June of 1956.
Hazel married, her one and only love, Stanley G. Wickett on June 6, 1956 and was united in marriage for 46 years. Together they gave true meaning to "Love and Family."
Hazel worked for Bankers Life, Look Magazine and USDA then many years for Central IA Insurance. She was a member of the Grow & Glow Garden Club for 46 years and the RFD group for 51 years.
Hazel was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She found great joy in spending time with her family and friends; welcoming all and hosting many gatherings, together with her husband, at their home in the country.
Hazel loved living in the country, gardening, growing flowers and had planted many, many trees. She loved being outdoors. Her favorite saying was "Thank God I married a country boy." She enjoyed the simple things of life.
Hazel donated black raspberry pies to the cancer benefits and many other benefit functions, for many years. She was a generous and loving lady and all were privileged to have shared their lives with her.
Survivors include her children, Tony (Deb) Wickett, Tracy (Brenda) Wickett and Tammy (Jerry) Shriver; grandchildren, Katie Wickett, Ron Inman, Stacy De Witt, Ashley Wickett, Corbin Wadle, Chelsey Torres, Ashley Ferguson, Dillon Routh and Dalton Routh; great-grandchildren, Hazel, Wyatt, Luke, Alexa, Grasen, Rylan, Regan, Captain, Ollivan, Tildan and Briar; siblings, Gary (Delma) Spence and Harry (Pat) Spence; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Joanna Spence; husband, Stanley G. Wickett in 2002; siblings, Robert Spence and Charlie Spence; sister-in-law, Ruth Spence; and niece, Diane Spence Davison.
Family services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020. You may join the family on our Live Stream beginning at 10 a.m. Hazel will be laid to rest beside her husband, Stanley G. Wickett, in the Scotch Ridge Cemetery, rural Carlisle, IA.
Public visitation will be held 2 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 16 at Overton Funeral Home, where family will be present from 5 to 8 p.m. using CDC Guidelines. Memorials may be given, in her name, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.