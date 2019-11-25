|
Helen B. Byington
Iowa City - Helen Beneke Byington, 93, of Iowa City, died peacefully November 21, 2019 at Oaknoll Health Center.
A memorial service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Camp Courageous, Oaknoll Foundation or St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Lee Ann Muller of Walker Valley, NY and Karly (Randy) Beavers of Johnston, IA; her sister Linda J. Hessel, and two grandchildren Bethany Beavers and Maggie (Brad) Pitcher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents; two brothers Dale and Dean Beneke; her daughter Mary Lynn and two sons who died at birth.
For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com
