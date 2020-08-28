Helen Bice
Perry - Helen Bice, age 87 of Perry, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, IA. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Woodward Cemetery at Woodward, IA. Memorials will be given to the Helen Bice Scholarship Fund and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care.
Helen Marie Bice was born on December 29, 1932 at Woodward, IA to Joseph and Rose (Kutin) Martincic. She graduated from the Woodward High School. Helen was united in marriage to Darrold Gene Bice at the Woodward United Methodist Church on February 11, 1953. She worked at the Woodward Hospital, worked the family farm alongside her husband and the three sons for 67 years, and subbed at the Woodward Schools.
She was a member of the Woodward United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid Bridge player, and a big supporter of all her grandchildren's sporting events.
In death she rejoins her parents, Joseph and Rose Martincic, a son, Douglas Bice, daughters-in-law, Kathleen Bice and Lori Harney Bice, a sister, Margaret Bunker, nephew, Todd Bunker, and a brother-in-law, Orville Bunker.
Left to cherish Helen's memory are her husband Darrold Bice, Perry, IA, sons, Steven Bice, Michael Bice and Rod (Missy) Bice all from Woodward, IA, grandchildren, Lindsey (Bill) Ocker, Polk City, IA, Stephanie (Tim) Harris, Slater, IA, Brandon (Sara) Bice, Woodward, IA, Danielle (Brian) Schertz, Bettendorf, IA, Jennifer (Peter) Runge, Chicago, IL, Michelle (Jared) Sharr, Woodward, IA, Nicholas Hadaway, Ames, IA, Jacoby (Rachel) Bice, Woodward, IA, Savannah (Brock) Lyons, Grand Junction, IA, Dalaney (Logan) Sink, Story City, IA, and Brylee Bice, Woodward, IA, great grandchildren, Kinnick and Gable Ocker, Brady, Carter, Briggs and Addy Harris, Parker and Chloe Bice, Allison and Owen Schertz, Wylie, Grace and Eli Sharr, Braxton and Caison Lyons and Haley Bice, brother Joe (Dennie) Martincic, sister-in-law, Nancy Bunker and many other friends and relatives.