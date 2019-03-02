|
|
Helen Bush
Adel - Mary Helen Siegrist Bush, 99, passed from this life on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from chronic heart failure at Adel Acres Assisted Living in Adel, Iowa.
Helen was born on April 9, 1919, in Summersville, MO to Samuel and Eathel (Dixon) Houston. She was 46 days short of celebrating her 100th birthday. Welcoming her home were her parents, her sister Lovena Mabry, and two brothers John and Wendell Houston.
Helen is survived and lovingly remembered by her children: Carole (Dick) Hoover of Dallas Center, IA, Don (Sharon) Siegrist of Grimes, IA, Jim (Jean) Siegrist of Pittsburg, MO, Judi (Butch) Fenn of Dallas Center, IA, and Steve Siegrist of Adel, IA. She was fondly referred to as "Nana" by her 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren and families. She will also be missed by her special nieces and nephews.
Helen loved life to the fullest. Her happiest times were spent with her family and her many friends young and old. Helen will always be remembered for her love of dancing and her warm and friendly personality.
A celebration of Helen's 100 year life will be held on Sunday April 14, 2019 at Lake Robbins Ballroom in Woodward, Iowa from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date in Willow Springs, MO.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 2, 2019