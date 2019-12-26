Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Byington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Byington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Byington Obituary
Helen Byington

Iowa City - Helen Beneke Byington, 93, of Iowa City, died peacefully November 21, 2019 at Oaknoll Health Center.

A memorial service to celebrate Helen's life will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Oaknoll Retirement Residence, where a gathering will be held prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Camp Courageous, Oaknoll Foundation or St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.

Helen is survived by two daughters, Lee Ann Muller of Walker Valley, NY and Karly (Randy) Beavers of Johnston, IA; her sister Linda J. Hessel of Hoffman Estates, IL, and two grandchildren.

For the full obituary or online condolences, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -