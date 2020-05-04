|
Helen E. Osborn
Des Moines, IowA - Helen E. Osborn was born October 16, 1925 in Mountain View, MO to parents, Viola and Peter Taber. She passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at the age of 94. Helen retired from the Des Moines School District and moved to Fraser, Iowa to enjoy many years with the love of her life, Hugh, of 59 years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and doing her daily crossword puzzle. Helen was the #1 fan of entertainer, Daniel O'Donnell.
She is survived by her sons, James (Pollyann) Osborn of Altoona and Scott (Pam) Osborn of Des Moines; daughter-in-law, Debbie (Marty) Chapman; brothers, Robert Kirkpatrick and Pete Taber Jr.; sisters, Phyllis Ferris and Sharon Jackson; ten grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh J. Osborn; sons, Steven J. Osborn and Jeffery W. Osborn; grandson, Scotty Osborn; and her brothers, Harold Taber, Floyd Taber, and Kenneth Kirkpatrick.
She will be laid to rest at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. Family will gather at a later time to celebrate her life.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 4 to May 6, 2020