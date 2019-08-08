Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
10395 University Ave.
Clive, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hanifen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Elizabeth Hanifen


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Elizabeth Hanifen Obituary
Helen Elizabeth Hanifen

West Des Moines - Helen Elizabeth Hanifen, 92, died August 7, 2019 after suffering a heart attack last week. Visitation will be held Friday evening, August 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines and the memorial service on Saturday, August 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 10395 University Ave. in Clive, IA. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.

Helen was born on January 12, 1927 in Whittemore, IA to Julius and Regina (Lehman) Baas. She graduated from Algona High School and then from Iowa Lutheran School of Nursing in Des Moines, IA in the spring of 1946. Helen married James E. Hanifen, Jr. in September of 1948, they would have celebrated 71 years together next month. The couple lived in West Des Moines for 65 years of their marriage.

Helen was a nurse at Iowa Lutheran Hospital and retired as a Supervisor in the Mental Health Department after 44 years. She was instrumental in the development of the adult, adolescent and preadolescent departments. Helen was also a long-time member of the Iowa Lutheran Retirees Group.

After retirement, Helen worked part-time at Hanifen Company with her husband and volunteered at the Botanical Center. She enjoyed tending her flowers and gardens, hiking, and camping. She traveled to all 50 states and various countries around the world. Helen also participated in the Women's Health Initiative at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, IA from the early 90's to the present.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Hanifen. Helen is survived by her husband, James Hanifen, Jr.; her son, James (Linda) E. Hanifen, III of Johnston, IA; daughters, Rosemary (Samuel) Watters of Orange, TX and Julie (Collin Allen) Hanifen of Ankeny, IA; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Helen's favorite charities, Habitat for Humanity or Paper for Water. Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now