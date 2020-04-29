|
Helen F. Wright
Des Moines - Helen F. Wright, 90, passed away at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, where she has been a part of the Bishop Drumm community for 15 years. A private family graveside will be held at Glendale Cemetery at 1pm, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Additional celebration of life events will be announced for a later date. A livestream link to view the graveside service will appear on Helen's obituary at www.IlesCares.com, where you may also leave online condolences and read an expanded obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020