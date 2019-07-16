Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Des Moines, IA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

1924 - 2019
Des Moines - Helen Francis Lepley passed away Sunday, July 14th, 11 days shy of her 95th birthday, at Westridge Care Center, Knoxville, Iowa with her family by her side.

Helen was born July 25, 1924 to William and Carrie Larkerbrink in Johnson County, Missouri. She met her husband Robert W. Lepley at a dance while he was on leave from the Air Force at Whiteman Airforce Base. They soon married and settled in Des Moines, Iowa. Helen and Robert had two sons, Michael Evert and Robert William. Helen worked at Bishops Buffet, Look Magazine, and then Meredith Corporation for several years until her retirement.

Helen was a very loving mother and grandmother. She was gentle, stubborn, and sometimes cantankerous, which kept her family on their toes and giggling. Helen loved lemon pound cake, Village Inn and their free French Silk Pie. She would box up her BLT to take home and eat her free pie for lunch.

She is survived by son Robert (Bob) Lepley and wife Angie, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Robert, son Mike, daughter-in-law Jane, grandson Michael, great-granddaughter Coral, her parents, and 2 brothers.

The family would like to thank Westridge Care Center and EveryStep Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion they showed Helen and our family.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019
