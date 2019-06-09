Services
Lincoln Family Funeral Care
5844 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE 68507
(402) 464-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Gordon


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Gordon Obituary
Helen Gordon

Lincoln, NE - Helen Gordon 91, formerly from Des Moines passed on June 5, 2019. Preceded in death her loving husband Robert and mother Daisy Taft. She is survived by her daughter Melody and Jeff Stewart of Lincoln, NE; Grandchildren Lisa Welter of Lincoln, Jason Bringenberg of Lincoln and Amy Bringenberg of Overland Park, Kansas; Six great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; Brother Pat and wife Carol, brother Michael and MaryAnn Clemons, and their families. A Private family service will take place.

To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now