Helen Gordon
Lincoln, NE - Helen Gordon 91, formerly from Des Moines passed on June 5, 2019. Preceded in death her loving husband Robert and mother Daisy Taft. She is survived by her daughter Melody and Jeff Stewart of Lincoln, NE; Grandchildren Lisa Welter of Lincoln, Jason Bringenberg of Lincoln and Amy Bringenberg of Overland Park, Kansas; Six great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; Brother Pat and wife Carol, brother Michael and MaryAnn Clemons, and their families. A Private family service will take place.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019