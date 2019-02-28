|
Helen J. (Serra) Burgess
Silvis - Helen J. (Serra) Burgess, 80, of Silvis, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Funeral services are 10 AM Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is from 9 AM until service time at the church. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she was a member.
Helen was born, February 21, 1939 to Raymond E. and Mary (Tristano) Serra in DesMoines, IA. She attended St Anthony's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1957. She moved to the Quad City's and worked with her family at Franks Pizza, Silvis.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews in DesMoines and Silvis.
Online condolences and the full obituary at www.vanhoe.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 28, 2019