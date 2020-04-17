|
Helen J. Merryfield
Des Moines - Helen Merryfield, 86, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020, at EveryStep Hospice Kavanagh House. She was born in Des Moines on March 15, 1934, to William and Hazel Reese.
A devoted wife and mother, Helen dedicated her time and talents to her home and family. She enjoyed her little people, fishing, baking, crocheting and needlepoint. Helen was known for her green thumb as she could grow anything.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Teri (Duke) Osborne and Cindy Timko; son, Donald (Kathy) Merryfield; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren; brother, John (Sandra) Reese, as well as other loving family and many special friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; brother, William Reese; sister, Delores Brees, and her beloved dog, Buddy.
A private graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Helen's family and friends will gather at a later date to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, 4002 Ash Street, DeSoto, IA 50069.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Kavanagh Hospice as well as Mela and Scott of Courtyard Estates, for the compassionate care Helen received.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020