Helen Lockwood
Altoona, formerly Waukee - Helen Lorraine Lockwood, who was born to George and Edythe Wolf on February 21, 1928 in Algona, IA, passed away at the age of 92 on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ernst Funeral Home (10 ppl allowed in facility at a time per social gathering regulations, so your patience is appreciated). A committal service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Waukee Cemetery (please practice social distancing.)
Helen is survived by her sons Scott (Nancy) Lockwood of Altoona and Greg Lockwood of Pleasant Hill; grandchildren Riley and Spencer (Emily) Lockwood, Holly (Tyler Headlee) Chilton and Brooke (Rylee) Willett; great-grandchildren Haven Willett and Cecelia Lockwood and sister-in-law Martha Wolf. She was preceded in death by her husband Willard, parents and brother Gail Wolf.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Waukee Immanuel Lutheran Church or Waukee Public Library. Visit www.ernstfuneralhome.com to send flowers or leave condolences to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 24 to May 26, 2020