Kansas City - Helen Lois Larson, 87, of KCMO, passed Mar.19. Helen is a former Executive Director for the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association. Survivors in Kansas City are her daughter, Julie Larson; son, Virgil Larson (Barbara); granddaughter, Heather (James) Campbell; grandson, Chad; grandson, Eric (Danielle); 8 great-grandchildren. Survivors in Lincoln are niece Jolene (Inbody) Schlichenmaier and nephew Rick Inbody. Dear friends Anita Thomas, Ray McHenry Jr., Gautam and Rachel Sarath. Condolences may be left at https://heartlandcremation.com/obituary/helen-cox-larson/
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
