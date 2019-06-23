|
|
Helen Louise Cook
Ankeny - Helen Louise Cook, 76, originally of Grinnell, IA, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Spinner Ballroom at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino, Altoona IA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Des Moines Homeless Veteran's Stand Down, (www.desmoineshvs.com). Online condolences may be shared at ouellettefuneralandcremationcare.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019