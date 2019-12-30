|
|
Helen M. Collins
Indianola - Services for Helen Marie Collins, 92, who passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines, will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Gail Fife and Vickie Rae Ubben; grandchildren, Kim, Kelly, Kirk, Heather, Kristie and Nathan; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gale F. Stalter and second husband, John P. Collins; parents, Glenn and Bertha Hammond; siblings, Gerald Hammond, Vera Bear and Wava Mae Vanderlinden-Voilin.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Indianola First Assembly of God Church or Arbor Springs Nursing Home. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019