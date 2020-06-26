Helen Marie Hester
Earlham - Helen Marie (Algreen) Hester, 84 of Earlham passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Visitation will be held 5-8 P.M. with family present from 6-8 P.M. on Monday, June 29th at Johnson Family Funeral Home in Earlham. Private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 30th at Zion Lutheran Church in Dexter. Burial will be at the Earlham City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helen Hester Memorial Fund and will be directed to local organizations at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.