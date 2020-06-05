Helen Marie Lawson
1923 - 2020
Runnells, Iowa - Helen Lawson, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home. She was born the daughter of Clifford and Martha Deerr on December 27, 1923 in Belle Plaine, Iowa.

Helen graduated from Belle Plaine High School and moved to Des Moines and began work at an Ammunition Manufacturing Plant in Ankeny. Shortly after, she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Helen was honorably discharged on December 10th of 1945. She was united in marriage to Grover "GW" Lawson on July 1, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa and to this union, two children were born. The two of them owned and operated GW Lawson Trucking and she would handle book keeping, scheduling and other day to day operations.

Helen was a homemaker who took great pride in devoting herself to her family and home. Throughout the years, she enjoyed tending to her flower gardens including indoor and outdoor plants. Helen was an avid animal lover, especially watching birds and deer. Most importantly, she loved spending time with family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Butch (Mardi) Lawson and Roma (Gary) Lewis; grandchildren, Chad, Jason (Renea) and Troy (Lisa); step-grandchildren, James and Joseph (Cyndi); and great-grandchildren, Taylor, Caitlyn, Kylie, Brody and Abby; step-great-grandchildren, Andrew, Ashlee, Jordan, Kascee, Mason and Kayden.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 71 years, Grover; sisters, Dorothy Johnson and Ruth Houston; and brother, Clifford Deerr.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 also, at the funeral home followed by burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in memory of Helen.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
JUN
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
