Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cub Club at Principal Park
1 Line Drive
Des Moines, IA
Helen Marie Simpson

Of Des Moines - Helen Simpson, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Helen was born on October 7, 1939 in Des Moines, Iowa. She was an avid Cubs fan.

She is survived by her children, Donnie (Julie) Simpson, Tim Simpson, and Carla (Mark) Ruble; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five siblings.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Simpson; parents, Thomas and Josephine Cross; and four siblings.

Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Cub Club at Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
