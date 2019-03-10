Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Avon Cemetery
Des Moines - Helen Louise McVey, 97, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Graveside service will be at Avon Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13th.

Helen was born December 14, 1921 in Des Moines, Iowa to Clarence and Alice (Powell) Keeling. She worked for Meredith Publishing for 12 years. Helen was a member of Chesterfield Christian Church. She loved her family above all else. Helen enjoyed flower gardening and relaxing on her deck in her rocker.

She is survived by her daughters-in-law, Peggy McVey and Marjorie McVey; grandchildren, Michael (Aaron) McVey and Edward (Rachel) McVey; great-grandchildren, Ian and Lauren; brother, Bob Keeling; and many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; sons, Michael McVey and Thomas McVey; and numerous other family members.

The family would like to thank the Parkridge faculty and staff for their compassionate care of Helen. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019
