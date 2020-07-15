Helen R. Burgan
Des Moines - Helen R. Burgan, 81, of Des Moines, passed away on July 12, 2020 at Kavanagh Hospice House after a short battle with leukemia. Helen was born August 28, 1938 to Lester and Mildred (Ryen) Halverson. She was born on her brother Phil's 7th birthday and as the story goes, Phil was not initially happy with his birthday gift; however, he warmed up to the idea years later.
As Helen's birth mother passed away when she was six months old, she went to live with her Aunt and Uncle, Theresa and Richard Sydnes, while her brother, Phil remained with their father, Lester. The Sydnes family, along with their children Richard, Irma, and Norma became her foster family.
Helen graduated from Sheldahl High School and later graduated from Capital City Commercial College in Des Moines with a degree in business. Helen worked for Anderson Erickson Dairy for 50 plus years and was proud of her time with the company.
In 1968, Helen met the love of her life, Donald Merle, a widower with two children, Diana Lynn and Randall Mark. In January of 1969 Helen and Don married; not long after in 1972 they welcomed a daughter, Melissa Dawn.
Helen was a devout woman of faith and served the Lord and her church, First Church of God, in a variety of ways. In the early years, she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She often helped prepare food and set up for church gatherings and she was a key contributor in preparations for the church's annual Nativity. Helen was also a church greeter and offered a welcoming smile to all who entered.
Helen valued time with family, baking, bird watching and gardening. She had a way of making each person she met feel special and her unconditional love for her family was ever-present. Birthdays were always a cherished time as she would make favorite meals, often followed by her famous chocolate sheet cake. Her sweet and loving spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Helen is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Don Merle Burgan; children, Diana Ocheskey (Darrell) of Des Moines, Iowa; Randy Burgan (Lori) of Wimauma, Florida; and Melissa Slater of Des Moines, Iowa; her grandchildren, Tasara (Chet) Hamilton, Becca (Nate) Burglewski, Brian (Anita) Ocheskey, Sarah Burgan, Mark Burgan, Shelby Slater, and Caleb Slater; her great grandson, Max Hamilton; and her foster sister Norma Pennington of Des Moines, Iowa.
She is preceded in death by her biological and foster parents, her brother Phil, and her foster siblings, Dick Sydnes and Irma Elliott.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Valley View Village, Hospice of the Midwest, and EveryStep Kavanagh House. They all showed special care and provided Helen much love during a very challenging time.
Funeral service information will be forthcoming. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
