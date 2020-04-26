|
Helen Rose Mulvihill
Helen Rose Mulvihill … Rosie … died Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was 100 years old.
Born in 1920 in Ayrshire, Iowa, Rosie was the 4th daughter of Joseph and Catherine Ulrich. She was married twice; to Orville Carey and later to Bernard (Bud) Mulvihill. She had no children. Those are the facts but not the essence of Rosie.
When just a teenager, Rosie left high school to help care for her youngest brother, John, and her nephew, Larry. Family stories would tell of Rosie driving down the road with two little heads bobbing alongside her … Johnny and Larry. Her devotion to them … and theirs to her … lasted a lifetime. Her caring for others weaved throughout her entire life. As the years passed, Rosie would move around the Mid-West and eventually settle in Northern Minnesota with her husband, Bud, in a home they built at Lake Minnewawa near McGregor. I'm not sure if there is a statute of limitations on fishing violations but I recall suitcases of fish going from McGregor to Iowa and California for years!
After Bud died, Rosie sold her beloved home and moved to Aitkin where she lived until her death. How does one condense a life well lived into a few sentences? Rosie loved her family, and her friends. She was as comfortable in a cocktail dress and fur coat as she was in her comfy clothes fishing from the dock in front of her McGregor home.
She loved to dance, to flirt, to laugh, to cook and bake, to feed you and to share a drink and a visit. If you were lucky enough to sit next to her, she would hug you and pinch your leg under the table … and you knew you were loved.
Rosie is survived by her older sister, Margaret Kelly, her younger brother, John Ulrich, and numerous nieces and nephews. We shall miss your laugh, your hugs and especially those pinches! Our family is so grateful to Aicota Health Care Center for the loving care extended to Rosie, and our family. You are simply the BEST!
There are no formal services planned at this time.
Burial will be in Saint Anthony's Cemetery, Minneapolis.
