Helen Rule
West Des Moines - Funeral services for Helen Rule, 80, of West Des Moines, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at New Hope Assembly of God Church in Urbandale, Iowa with Pastor Jeff Hill presiding. Interment will be at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Swaledale at 3:00 p.m., Saturday.
Visitation will be 1 hour before the service at the church.
Helen Elaine Rule was born May 18, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minnesota a daughter of Harry W. and Emma (Bornholdt) Moberg, and passed away December 21, 2019 at the Pella Comfort Hospice Home in Pella, Iowa.
After high school, Helen graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul and began her nursing career at Park Hospital in Mason City, Iowa. She later became the Director of Nursing at Mercy Hospital in Mason City.
On July 20, 1963 Helen was united in marriage with Jimmy Rule at St. Paul. They made their home on the farm near Nora Springs, Iowa and she stayed home to raise their two children and help on the farm. She later worked as Director of Nursing at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake and as a Nurse Consultant for ABCM Corporation at Nursing Homes throughout the state.
Helen and Jimmy traveled across the Midwest for Wycliffe Associates raising funds and awareness about Wycliffe Bible Translators. They moved to Dallas, TX to work for GIAL a linguistic school for Bible translators. Retirement brought them to Des Moines to be closer to family.
Living family members include her husband of 56 years, Jimmy; daughter: Jeanne (Lonnie) Lanferman, Pella and their children, Jacob, Mikala, Rebekah and Rachel; son: Scott (Lisa) Rule, Chillicothe, MO and their children Libby and Emma; sisters: Dorothy Moore and Mary (Art) Hultgren.
Helen is welcomed in heaven by her parents and her brothers Harry and Jim.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to New Hope Assembly of God to be used in community outreach.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019