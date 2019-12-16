|
|
Helen Ruth Mahnke
Altoona - Helen Ruth Mahnke, age 84, of Altoona, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 with her family by her side. Her visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Altoona Christian Church in Altoona, Iowa, with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. Her body was cremated.
She was born on May 19, 1935 at the Swallum Hospital in Storm Lake, Iowa, and graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1952. She went on to get her two-year degree from Buena Vista, and four-year degree from Drake University. She chose to be an elementary teacher, something her father always wanted her to be. She taught in the school districts of Galva, Union Township, Ar-We-Va and North Polk. On July 24, 1955, Helen married the love of her life, Roger Mahnke, at the Storm Lake United Methodist Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. They were happily married for 64 years.
Helen loved to make cinnamon rolls. She started doing this in 1957 and continued for more than 50 years. There were times when she made more than 60 pans to be given to family and friends. For many years, she donated two pans of rolls to Southeast Polk Dollars for Scholars for their annual fundraiser. Other favorite things Helen liked to do included doing crafts, embroidering, baking cookies, reading, going out to eat with family and friends, and going to Prairie Meadows.
She is survived by her husband Roger Mahnke of Altoona, Iowa; daughters Susan Powell of Wichita, Kansas, and Cheryl Cardin of Ankeny, Iowa; son Steve Mahnke of Altoona, Iowa; grandsons Steven K. Mahnke of Waukee, Iowa; and Nathan (Melissa) Cardin of Farmington, Minnesota; granddaughter Erica (Calvin) Pearson of Wichita, Kansas; and great granddaughters, identical twins Emmeline and Lola Cardin of Farmington, Minnesota.
Other members of her family include sister Joyce Lundberg of Newell, Iowa; sisters-in-law Judy Franzen (Bob) of Ankeny, Iowa, and Kathy Mahnke of Weslaco, Texas; brothers-in-law Danny (Teresa) Mahnke of Kansas City, Missouri, and Greg (Jan) Mahnke of Sioux City, Iowa; special niece and nephew Judy and Ron Woolridge of Newell, Iowa; and many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Lifelong friends include Don and Darlene Townsend, Larry and Joyce Lourens, and Bob and Alice Nielsen. Helen also made many new friends while living at Prairie Vista Village for the past 5 years.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents John and Ruth Andrews, parents-in-law Lloyd and Lola Mahnke, son-in-law Richard Powell, sister-in-law Beverly Soden, brothers-in-law Gary Mahnke and Russ Soden, and nephew Roger Lundberg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Southeast Polk Dollars for Scholars at P.O. Box 203, Altoona, Iowa 50009.
The family thanks the staff at Prairie Vista Village Skilled Care Unit for the wonderful care and kindness they provided Helen over the past 5 years.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019