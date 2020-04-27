|
|
Helen Steinbach
Des Moines - Helen Steinbach, 92, passed away on April 26, 2020. She was born October 4, 1927 in Albia to George and Susie (Adams) Yarkosky. Helen married James Steinbach on November 8, 1947 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albia. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage together and raised 4 children.
Helen was tough and possessed a resilient spirit. She loved having her kids and grandkids come and stay with her and Jim at the farm. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family, and never missed any of her children or grandchildren's events. Helen was an extremely dedicated wife and mother. She will be remembered by many in Des Moines for her baking abilities. Helen worked for the Des Moines Public School District in Food Service at North High School where her homemade chocolate chip cookies were renowned. Some of her family's favorite dishes were her wonderful fried chicken and potato salad.
She is survived by her children, Jim (Robbie) Steinbach, Susan (Don) Steinbach - Johannsen and Patrick (Lori) Steinbach; grandchildren, Molly Steinbach and Bradley (Kayte Moeller) Steinbach; siblings, Sister Mary Karen Yarkosky RSM and Francis (Jerrie) Yarkosky; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James; son, Bobby; grandson, Matthew; siblings, Albert, George, John and Donnie.
Visitation will be held from 4 - 7 PM on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. We kindly ask you to be mindful of your time greeting the family as we must work within the Covid-19 restrictions. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Albia. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date once the Covid restrictions are lifted.
Memorials may be directed to the Sisters of Mercy.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020