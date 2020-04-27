Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Steinbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Steinbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Steinbach Obituary
Helen Steinbach

Des Moines - Helen Steinbach, 92, passed away on April 26, 2020. She was born October 4, 1927 in Albia to George and Susie (Adams) Yarkosky. Helen married James Steinbach on November 8, 1947 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albia. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage together and raised 4 children.

Helen was tough and possessed a resilient spirit. She loved having her kids and grandkids come and stay with her and Jim at the farm. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family, and never missed any of her children or grandchildren's events. Helen was an extremely dedicated wife and mother. She will be remembered by many in Des Moines for her baking abilities. Helen worked for the Des Moines Public School District in Food Service at North High School where her homemade chocolate chip cookies were renowned. Some of her family's favorite dishes were her wonderful fried chicken and potato salad.

She is survived by her children, Jim (Robbie) Steinbach, Susan (Don) Steinbach - Johannsen and Patrick (Lori) Steinbach; grandchildren, Molly Steinbach and Bradley (Kayte Moeller) Steinbach; siblings, Sister Mary Karen Yarkosky RSM and Francis (Jerrie) Yarkosky; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James; son, Bobby; grandson, Matthew; siblings, Albert, George, John and Donnie.

Visitation will be held from 4 - 7 PM on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. We kindly ask you to be mindful of your time greeting the family as we must work within the Covid-19 restrictions. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Albia. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date once the Covid restrictions are lifted.

Memorials may be directed to the Sisters of Mercy.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -