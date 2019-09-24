|
|
Helen Strouf
Des Moines - Helen Strouf passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 94.
Helen was born May 5, 1925 in Bayard, Iowa. She was raised in Bayard and graduated from Bayard High School in 1942. Like many young women of her era, she was part of the WWII work force. She moved to the west coast and was a welder in a shipyard. She moved back to Iowa in 1944, and worked for Solar Aircraft Company in Des Moines as a welder on jet engines.
In 1946, she married John H. Strouf, originally from Milford, NE. Her life was centered around her husband and growing family, but she always made time for reading and education. She spent many evenings in Adult Education classes in sewing, bookkeeping, and cake decoration. In 1976, she earned her AA Degree from Des Moines Area Community College. She topped that off with her BA Degree in Home Economics from Iowa State University in 1986 with Magna Cum Laude honors. She was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
She enjoyed traveling and holding hands with the love of her life for 73 years. She is survived by her daughters, Joanne (David) Brugger and Mary Jane (Ruth) Strouf-Townsdin; daughter-in-law, Janet Strouf; three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. and her son, John K.; brothers, Dale Yates and Dewey Yates; and sisters, Ruthie Busby and Shirley Wright.
The Strouf family would like to thank Jacqueline Dollar and everyone at Calvin Community for their dedication, knowledge, and kindness in the care of our parents and our family.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Helen, please contribute to the Good Samaritan Fund at Calvin Community, 4210 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA 50310.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Avenue, Des Moines, followed by a private family burial at Glendale Cemetery. Family will greet guests one hour prior to the funeral. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 24, 2019