Helen Thompson
Altoona formerly of Maxwell - Helen Thompson, 91, of Altoona, formerly of Maxwell, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Prairie Vista Village in Altoona.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 16 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (422 First Street) in Maxwell. A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17 also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Iowa Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Maxwell Community Center or the Maxwell United Methodist Church.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. www.rasmus sonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 15, 2019