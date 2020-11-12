1/1
Helen Waddington
Helen Waddington

Des Moines -

Helen Waddington, 100, passed peacefully at Wesley Acres, Saturday, November 7. Born July 30, 1920, to Ernest and Ella Hallgren, St. Louis Park, MN.

She married Robert Waddington, April 4, 1946, and together raised children Mary Ellen, Robert Jr., and Janet. Helen loved creating a home, being a mother, and nurturing, and supporting her family. She was a gracious host, an excellent cook, and baker, and loved most to have her family gather at her table. Helen was ever-present for her family, attending birthday parties and concerts, helping with a move, celebrating milestones, and welcoming new spouses and babies. She took great joy and pride in watching her family grow and change. She was her family's strength in times of difficulty and loss, facing both with grace and dignity. A skilled gardener, Helen favored tomatoes and roses.

She created beautiful clothes, Christmas stockings, mittens, and needlepoint. Music, especially opera, was ever-present in her home. She was active in her church. Helen worked as a bookkeeper for Dorothy Collins Interiors and continued to take on projects until she retired at 90 and moved to West Des Moines to be near family. She was deeply grateful for her healthy life, friends, and family. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rob; sister, Marion Hallgren; brother and sister-in-law, Ernie and Katharine Hallgren; daughter, Mary Ellen Feeney; son, Rob.

Survived by daughter, Janet (Rod) Van Wyk, West Des Moines; daughter-in-law, Joan Waddington, St. Louis Park, MN; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Memorials to the charity of the donor's choice. Helen's family is grateful to the entire staff of Wesley Acres for their endless kindness and excellent care.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
