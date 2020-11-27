1/1
Henrietta Ersland (Hillestad) Nelson
Henrietta Ersland (Hillestad) Nelson

Northfield, MN - Henrietta Nelson of Northfield died on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Northfield Retirement Community, Northfield, Minnesota, at the age of 96. "Henri" was born on May 24, 1924, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Hans and Anna Hillestad. She attended Wallace Elementary School and East High School there. After graduating from Saint Olaf College in Northfield she moved to Houston, Minnesota, where she taught Home Economics at Houston High School and later became the school librarian. In Houston she met and married Maynard Nelson, who proceeded her in death. She later moved to Northfield. They had a son, Fritz, of Minneapolis, who together with his wife Mina Fisher and their son Alex and daughter Christina survive her. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Sonja Hillestad, many beloved nieces and nephews, and many friends from all walks of life. In addition to her husband she was proceeded in death by her parents and her four siblings Julie, Mildred, Jean, and Jim. Interment will be private. A memorial gathering will be planned for a future date. Memorials may be given to Saint Olaf College; Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Houston, Minnesota; or the Minnesota Orchestra. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
